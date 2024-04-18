How Walton Goggins Was Turned Into ‘The Ghoul’ For the Amazon Prime Video Series ‘Fallout’

The great Walton Goggins shared a wonderful timelapse of veteran award-winning makeup artist Jake Garber turning him into the character of The Ghoul from the Amazon Prime Video series Fallout. The process took about five hours the first time it was done, but with Garber’s incredible skill and thoughtful preparation, he was able to whittle it down by at least half. Goggins was quite appreciative of Garber’s company.

Jake worked his ass off. When we started this process it took 5 hours. Jake got it down to 1:45-2:15 depending on what movie we were watching (I think this one was The Wild Bunch) Everyday he dealt with my anxiety. Everyday he was my friend.

