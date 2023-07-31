Walter White Joins the ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Airport Battle

Meme editor TortillaDelta seamlessly edited footage from Captain America: Civil War to include an angry Walter White, changing the context of the film’s big airport battle to be better suited to the overall theme of Breaking Bad.

Walter White and his team, including meth-cooking partner Peter Parker (Spider-Man), confront Captain America after he rejects a business offer from Walter.

Meanwhile, an irate Hank Schrader looks for revenge after Thanos destroys his minerals.

Hank Schrader joins the Avengers in search of his minerals only to find out that Thanos has already destroyed them.