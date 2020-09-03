Walgreen’s Sign Modified to Say ‘Al Green’s’

West Chester, Pennsylvania street artist Cassius King did a wonderful modification of a Walgreen’s sign to pay tribute to legendary soul singer Al Green.

The improved sign got the attention of both Al Green and Walgreen’s.

We were just tired of being alone. ? https://t.co/P1xtYk7uiX — Walgreens (@Walgreens) September 2, 2020

If you like his work and want to support it, Cassius King has a bunch of great stickers for sale.