Walgreen’s Sign Modified to Say ‘Al Green’s’

West Chester, Pennsylvania street artist Cassius King did a wonderful modification of a Walgreen’s sign to pay tribute to legendary soul singer Al Green.
The improved sign got the attention of both Al Green and Walgreen’s.
who did this? ? pic.twitter.com/TzJZdbq0Xc
— Al Green (@algreen) September 2, 2020
We were just tired of being alone. ? https://t.co/P1xtYk7uiX
— Walgreens (@Walgreens) September 2, 2020
If you like his work and want to support it, Cassius King has a bunch of great stickers for sale.