Walgreen’s Sign Modified to Say ‘Al Green’s’

West Chester, Pennsylvania street artist Cassius King did a wonderful modification of a Walgreen’s sign to pay tribute to legendary soul singer Al Green.

The improved sign got the attention of both Al Green and Walgreen’s.

If you like his work and want to support it, Cassius King has a bunch of great stickers for sale.


