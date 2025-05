A Hopeless Rodent Forever Stuck In the Rat Race Becomes Human Again in a Dystopian Xbox Ad

“Wake Up” by director Romain Chassaing in collaboration with David Fincher, is a dystopian 90 second spot that focuses on a seemingly hopeless individual rodent who is literally stuck in the rat race and crossing off the days until his own demise. That is, until he gets home to his new Xbox. Suddenly, the rodent feels human again.

Wake up the human inside

