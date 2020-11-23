Waffle House Teams Up With Oconee Brewing Company in Georgia For a Bacon Scented Red Ale

Iconic breakfast chain Waffle House has partnered with Oconee Brewing Company to brew up “Bacon & Kegs”, a tasty red ale that is infused with the tempting aroma of freshly cooked bacon.

We are proud to announce the upcoming release of our collaboration with Waffle House – Bacon & Kegs red ale! 6.5% abv. Dark red in color. The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale. …Bacon & Kegs pairs well with breakfast food items (obviously!) or can be enjoyed as a stand-alone, soon to be iconic beer.

This limited edition beer will be available as four-packs and growlers at the brewery’s location in Greensboro, Georgia location beginning Friday, December 18, 2020. Unfortunately, Georgia state law does not allow for interstate purchases through the mail.

Unfortunately, state law in Georgia prohibits us from shipping beer. And we have no distribution plans at this time. Road trip to Greensboro, Georgia!

The wonderfully whimsical illustrations for the bright yellow cans were designed by Brock Creative, another business within the community of Greensboro.

I really can’t thank Oconee Brewing enough for asking us to design yet another can to their beautiful and delicious options. This one is special to me because my late grandfather used to take me to Waffle House to get a T-bone steak with Tabasco. He was a regular, everyone knew his name. Can’t wait to crack a cold one in honor of him when these are out!

Another thing about this beer is that, while it is bacon-infused, it is also completely Kosher. A rabbi emailed the brewery and they responded in kind.