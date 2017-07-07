Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Vycle, A Bicycle Powered Vertical Track Elevator System Designed For Crowded Spaces

by at on

vycle

The Vycle is a simple but brilliant vertical transport system captures human peddle power exerted upon a modified bicycle to lift itself up and down along a specialized track. The idea behind the Vycle is to offer an energy efficient, calorie burning, modern solution to crowded areas.

Vycle is a human powered vertical transport system for our increasingly growing cities This project proposes a new typology that will allow people to ascend and descend buildings using their bodies. Currently, there are two main methods for vertical transportation that have prevailed for the last 100 years: the stairs and the lift. Stairs require a lot of effort for a person to go up whereas lifts are 100% powered. This carves out an area of opportunity that sits between the two.

via Dezeen, Fast Company, swissmiss


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.


Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.