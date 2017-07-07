Vycle, A Bicycle Powered Vertical Track Elevator System Designed For Crowded Spaces

The Vycle is a simple but brilliant vertical transport system captures human peddle power exerted upon a modified bicycle to lift itself up and down along a specialized track. The idea behind the Vycle is to offer an energy efficient, calorie burning, modern solution to crowded areas.

Vycle is a human powered vertical transport system for our increasingly growing cities This project proposes a new typology that will allow people to ascend and descend buildings using their bodies. Currently, there are two main methods for vertical transportation that have prevailed for the last 100 years: the stairs and the lift. Stairs require a lot of effort for a person to go up whereas lifts are 100% powered. This carves out an area of opportunity that sits between the two.