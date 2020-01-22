The Vulkan Bigård Project, Two Modern Hexagonal Beehives Located on a Rooftop in Oslo, Norway

The Norwegian design firm Snøhetta (previously), in partnership with Aspelin Ramm, Scandic, Sparebankstiftelsen DNB, and ByBj Birøkterlag created a wonderfully modern space for bees to thrive in Oslo, Norway. The project, “The Vulkan Bigård at Mathallen”, are modern hexagonal beehives that sit on the rooftop of the Mathallen Market in complete safety. The care of the bees is provided by Heier Du Rietz and local businesses can use the honey generated by the hive.

Bees are among the world’s most important food suppliers. One-third of the world’s food production is depending on pollination, where bees play the largest role. …By creating these beehives, we bring more bees to the city. …The two beehives are appropriately placed at Mathallen, on the rooftop of Dansens Hus, not only for the food and honey relationship but also naturally and contextually with many of the green spaces in the area, such as Akerselva and Kolonihagen Grünerløkka.