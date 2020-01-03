A Volkswagen Beetle Drives ‘The Last Mile’ in Touching Animation Before VW Retires the Beetle After 70 Years

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

After 70 years, the Beetle is being retired from Volkswagen’s line of vehicles and it seems only right to salute this icon with a touching animation about one such vehicle. This particular Beetle had seen a young boy growing up to have a family of his own. After serving the family for so many years, this lone Beetle drove one last mile in order to say goodbye. An applauding crowd is there to cheer the Beetle on. Included amongst the well-wishers are such celebrities as Kevin Bacon, Andy Warhol, and Andy Cohen.