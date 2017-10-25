A Clever Rug That Creates the Illusion of a Gaping Hole in the Floor When Viewed at a Certain Angle

British designer Scott Jarvie has created the wonderful Void Rug, a clever floor covering that creates the optical illusion that, when viewed at a certain angle, makes it appear as if there is an unexpected gaping hole right in the middle of the room.
The Void Rug, when viewed at a particular angle, creates the illusion of a gaping circular void in the floor. …Both hand tufted rugs are produced in 100% merino wool. The geometric monotone aesthetic make the designs relevant to a broad range of contemporary domestic interiors.
via Cool Material