A Clever Rug That Creates the Illusion of a Gaping Hole in the Floor When Viewed at a Certain Angle

The Void Rug, when viewed at a particular angle, creates the illusion of a gaping circular void in the floor. …Both hand tufted rugs are produced in 100% merino wool. The geometric monotone aesthetic make the designs relevant to a broad range of contemporary domestic interiors.

British designer Scott Jarvie has created the wonderful Void Rug , a clever floor covering that creates the optical illusion that, when viewed at a certain angle, makes it appear as if there is an unexpected gaping hole right in the middle of the room.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!