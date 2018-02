A beautiful and rather vocal African grey named Einstein celebrated her 30th birthday at the Knoxville Zoo by demonstrating some of her favorite impressions while being fed a steady stream of sunflower seeds in between. Encouraged by her human keeper Adam Patterson , Einstein happily barked like a dog, whispered a secret, booed like a ghost, blew a kiss and said goodbye to all the nice folks.

