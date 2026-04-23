How Human Minds Differ From Animal Minds

The incredibly insightful video series Kurzgesagt used colorful animation to explain how, with evolution, the ability to process information in more complex ways emerged. This distinguished how human brains differ from those of the animal kingdom.

When life emerged it was without any minds but just cells, able to eat, poop and reproduce. …But as life exploded in complexity and became multicellular, cells began to dedicate themselves to processing information.

They further note that as the number of neurons increases, so does self-perception. This is particularly relevant with humans.

Humans, with our 86 billion neurons, have taken it to extraordinary depths. …We humans are not just simulating other minds in our minds. We simulate minds, simulating minds. We think about what others think. We think about what they think about us, thinking about what they think. And so on. There are a lot of layers.