Chatty Black Cat Lets His Human Know When He Wants to Walk on the Treadmill

A very chatty black cat named Archie is so excited about exercising that he meows loudly to let his human, Mariah Sola, know when he wants to walk on the treadmill. Sola said she had bought the walking pad for herself, and Archie decided to keep her company.

I bought a walking pad to motivate myself to reach my 10,000 steps. He didn’t really need any training at all. He just wanted to be a part of what I was doing.

Sola is very happy to use treadmill time to bond with Archie and her other cats

Between being his coach and his encouragement, his motivator and his mom, all of these things are just really rewarding because it allows me to have fun with my cats.