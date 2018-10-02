An Informative Guided Virtual Tour of the Incredible Architectural Details of the New York Public Library

Architectural Digest, in partnership with the Bryant Park Corporation, has created a wonderfully informative, historian-narrated virtual tour of the incredible hidden and observable architectural appointments within the magnificent structure of the New York Public Library.

Noted historians serve as your personal audio guide through a virtual walking tour of the New York Public Library. Find out about hidden details of the famed NYC building as these expert reveal the history behind the Winnie the Pooh toys, the Rose Main Reading Room, the iconic lion statues Patience and Fortitude, the Stephen A. Schwarzman building, the Milstein Division, the map collection, the book train and more.