A Brilliant Immersive Virtual Reality Demonstration of What Storm Surges Look Like at Different Heights

Dave Malkoff of The Weather Channel explains the concept of storm surge with the brilliant use of a virtual reality camera. Immersed in the center of the action, Malkoff shows what surges of different heights look like, what they can do and just how much damage they can cause.

Storm Surge Virtual Reality Demo



