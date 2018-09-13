A Brilliant Immersive Virtual Reality Demonstration of What Storm Surges Look Like at Different Heights

Dave Malkoff of The Weather Channel explains the concept of storm surge with the brilliant use of a virtual reality camera. Immersed in the center of the action, Malkoff shows what surges of different heights look like, what they can do and just how much damage they can cause.
Storm surge will be a huge factor for Hurricane #Florence Check out what it might look like with @TWCErikaNavarro: pic.twitter.com/TPqTZTmiAM
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 13, 2018
#HurricaneFlorence Storm Surge Threat to Charleston, SC
Here's a up-close view with a virtual reality camera.
We are live now on The @WeatherChannel on cable. pic.twitter.com/PQCM8vDxJd
— Dave Malkoff (@malkoff) September 13, 2018