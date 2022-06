Composer David Hilowitz built a unique violin that featured a broken spring reverb tank from an old Fender amp inside the instrument. This specific addition added warm reverberation and fullness to the simple passage that he played.

The thing about this particular reverb tank is it’s broken. It came out of an old fender amp and for whatever reason, its input had stopped working. …I got to thinking, what if we use the vibrations of an acoustic instrument? In this case a violin.