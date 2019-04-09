A Dilapidated Vintage Coffee Grinder Is Quietly Restored Into a Bright Shiny Working Version of Itself

After purchasing a somewhat dilapidated vintage coffee grinder on eBay, Swiss craftsman My Mechanics went about quietly restoring it. He pulled apart the entire assembly and scrubbed each piece clean of the ancient coffee grime. He then began putting all back together until the grinder was a bright, shiny working version of itself.

A few weeks ago I bought an old bench grinder to restore on eBay. …The one thing that really impressed me on this coffee grinder was the metal body, usually they’re made of wood. I also liked the colour very much. The restoration itself turned out to be a lot more challenging than I first expected.

