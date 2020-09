Japanese paper cutting artist lito_leafart creates wonderfully detailed vignettes that are cut into leaves. The stories told in these scenes can be humorous, fanciful, thoughtful, and even personal. The artist states that he makes these as a way to deal with his ADHD diagnosis.

(translated) Taking advantage of my own ADHD (developmental disability) biased concentration and firmness, I make daily paper-cutting works using leaves.

via Boing Boing