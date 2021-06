Taylor Tries, a talented juggler, captured amazing footage of herself from above as she constantly kept five turquoise balls in the air while juggling. This particular angle made it look like the balls had increased in size and were floating independently above her head in slow motion.

It looks like I’m juggling giant gumballs!

Tries also shared a compilation of various balls, flats, and rings, also from above.

Sometimes you just need a change of perspective.

via The Awesomer