The City of Vienna Turns Into a Surreal Carnival in a Whimsical Short Film by Fernando Livschitz

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In the whimsical short film “Vienna is like…” by the very talented filmmaker Fernando Livschitz of Black Sheep Films shows the Austrian capital city turning into a surreal carnival.

The statues, spires, and cupolas of the city float into the sky as the buildings with tethers to ensure they don’t drift away, people dance into their clothes, the streetcars are connected by colorful springs, invisible horses tow carriages across a park and a stately church steeple sprouts horizontal Ferris wheel gondolas. All of these wonderful effects are very indicative of Livschitz’s distinct style.