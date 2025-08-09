How People In the Victorian Era Entertained Themselves Without the Use of Modern Technology

Ken of the architectural series This House very amusingly explained how people entertained themselves in the Victorian Era without having the use of modern technology at their fingertips. To explain, Ken went from room to room of a beautiful Victorian home, sharing how 19th century residents kept themselves amused through art, reading, playing games, and socializing.

Welcome to the 1800s home, where “Siri” was just the name of your neighbor’s kid and lighting was more candle than screen. Imagine coming home from work in 1880, no smartphone to check, no electric lights to flick on. Yet, life was anything but boring. In fact, Victorian house was buzzing with activity, clever gadgets of its day, and social rituals that might seem quirky now.

He also explained their clever ways of communicating with one another.

Ken guides you room-by-room through an authentic 1880s Victorian home, where gaslights glowed, chamber pots lurked under beds, and “instant messaging” meant a neatly engraved calling card.