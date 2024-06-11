Ceramic Artist Uses a Spinning Vehicle Wheel as a Pottery Wheel

Russian ceramic artist Ilya Kalashnikov attempted to use a spinning vehicle wheel as a pottery wheel upon which to throw clay. Kalashnikov was well on his way to forming a vase of some sort when gravity took over and the clay fell to the ground.

(translated)Spinning the pot on the wheel.

Success

Kalashnikov may have not been successful that one time, but he certainly got it done at least one other time.

(translated) The first rule is to spin. The second rule is to spin everywhere.

Lori Dorn
Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

