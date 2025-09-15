Speed Comparison of Record Breaking Vehicles From 1898 to 1997

Red Side created an impressive 3D animation that compares the speed of record breaking vehicles from 1898 through 1997. Like previous comparisons, the creator notes the vehicle’s name, its maker, the location, and the speed at which it goes.

SPEED COMPARISON: CARS World Record BREAKING (1898–Today) In this video, we compare the fastest world-record-breaking cars from 1898 to today. Discover how speed has evolved through history, from the first pioneers to modern record holders.