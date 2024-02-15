Australian Vlogger Provides a Helpful Tutorial on the Proper Preparation of Vegemite

Australian vlogger Mariko Gray gave a very helpful tutorial on the proper preparation of Vegemite per a viewer’s request. He first warned that beginners should start out with a little on their buttered toast and work their way up. She also suggested adding a piece of cheese on top and putting it in the oven to melt.

Now I think what some people overseas do wrong is they put it on like it’s jam and you don’t need that much. .. you don’t want it to be super thick …uh you you might if it’s your first time having Vegemite, you might want to do it thinner.