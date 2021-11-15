‘Jump’ by Van Halen Played in the Minor Key

Musician and composer Andy Rehfeldt, a rather prolific remixer of songs, took the iconic video for the Van Halen classic “Jump” and transposed it all into the minor Aeolian key. In order to accommodate the new, mellower sound of the music, Rehfeldt, who played all the instruments in this remix, also lowered David Lee Roth‘s vocals at the 3rd and the 6th intervals by a half-step.

Created by me 3 years ago and banned from YouTube until now. All the parts arranged, performed and recorded by me. Also, these are Dave’s original vocals-all I had to do was lower the 3rd and 6th intervals by a half step.

Here’s the original song in the original key.