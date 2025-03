Baker in Uzbekistan Shows How He Makes Beautiful Tandoori Bread

Sweet Bread shares wonderful videos of the beautiful tandoori breads that he makes at his bakery in Uzbekistan. The baker shows how the dough is rolled out, shaped, stamped, baked on the sides of a hot tandoor (clay oven) and then festively decorated. His breads are similar to the bread that acrobatic bakers make in Samarkand.

the process of making delicious bread baked in the oven in Uzbekistan

