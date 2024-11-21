The Incredibly Acrobatic Bakers Who Make Traditional Bread in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Filmmaker Drew Binsky, who creates wonderful short documentaries, was in Samarkand, Uzbekistan where visited a local bakery where acrobatic bakers dive headfirst into a hot tandoor (oven) to stick their signature loaves of bread onto the ceramic walls. When the bread is fully baked, it is pulled out by long spoons and set to cool. The yeast used in the bread keeps it fresh for a long time.

The amazing breadmakers of Samarkand, Uzbekistan spend their days diving in head first (into the burning hot oven) to stick the circular dough on the sides of the tandoori and wait 20 minutes for it to cook. The bread has this magical capability to NOT get stale for MORE THAN 1 MONTH

Great Big Story and Simple History also profiled these bread makers.