Musician Uses a Typewriter to Remotely Play the ‘Ievan Polka’ on Piano Using Strings Attached to the Keys

Creative musician Lord Vinheteiro attached one side of individual strings to the keys on his piano and the other side to the keys on his manual typewriter and typed out a song, specifically the “Ievan Polka”.

Have you ever wondered if it is possible to write music on the piano? So, I did! I played the Ievan polka on the typewriter.