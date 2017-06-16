UPS Driver Poses for a Selfie With a Trio of Dogs Who Came Out to Greet Him Along His Route

UPS driver Doniel Kidd is very popular with the dogs along his neighborhood delivery route in the Athens, Louisiana area, so much so that when a trio of canines came out to greet him, he had no qualms about getting down on the ground to take the perfect selfie with his fuzzy buddies. What Kidd didn’t know, however, was that homeowner Staci Speer Burns, was surreptitiously filming this adorable scene.

When you have the best UPS man on the planet…

Kidd also is happy to share his fried chicken lunch with the dogs and his friend John Danforth of John’s Tees .

via The Dodo