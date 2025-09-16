A Humorous Look at Twin Towns in the United Kingdom

Comedians Jay Foreman and Mark Cooper-Jones of Map Men quite humorously explained the British concept of “Twin Towns”, which is quite similar to “Sister Cities” in the United States.

Twin towns are places that have formed a relationship with each other. And just like human siblings, there’s no limit on the number.

While this version of twinning was originally based in the United Kingdom, the hard fact is that eventually there were no more twinning towns to be had. So these towns had to look outside their own borders.

This place name peacocking had a predictable consequence. …many of the left-out towns went on the hunt for their own twins to put on their own signs as a boast to anyone passing down the B453. ..Why settle on Norden or Nantes when the door was now open to exotic locations across the planet? Towns could spread the world map in front of them and hit up whichever hot towns they fancied.

When Mickey Mouse came into the picture, it appeared that Twin Towns had already “jumped the shark”.

Swindon twinned with Disney World after the theme park set up a twinning competition which, to be fair, was a genius bit of PR for both parties. Mickey Mouse himself attended the ceremony. As a result of all these silly sister cities people in the UK started to question whether the entire twinning thing was a complete waste of time.