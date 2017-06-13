Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.




Unicorn Pizza, A Brightly Hued Giant Sugar Cookie Covered in Cotton Candy, Pop Rocks and Sprinkles

by at on

Industry Kitchen NYC, the home of the most expensive pizza in the world per Guinness World Records, has created the “Pop Candy Land Pizza“, a giant rainbow-colored sugar cookie topped with sweet vanilla icing, colorful sprinkles, Pop Rocks, finished with with a big dollop of cotton candy. Once fully decorated, the cookie, affectionately known as Unicorn Pizza, is the cut into triangular slices and served, similar to its more traditional namesake. Additionally, the Unicorn Pizza can’t be found on the under desserts, instead, it occupies its rightful space within the pizza category. Danielle Tullo of Cosmo Bites described this tooth-achingly sugary dessert perfectly.

Unicorn pizza exists and it’s basically a giant sugar cookie covered in fluffy cotton candy…Unicorn freaking pizza. I think we’ve hit peak magical food.

Industry Kitchen Unicorn Pizza

image via Industry Kitchen NYC

via Cosmopolitan, That’s Nerdalicious,

More posts about: Food


Related Laughing Squid Posts









  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.




Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.