A Slightly Disconcerting Underwater View of a Corgi Dog Happily Swimming in the Family Pool

Swimming Corgi from Rear

An absolutely adorable little corgi named Zero Marie Hussein Corgibutt very happily showcased her excellent swimming skills as she made her way back and forth in the family pool while her human was busy filming her from different angles underwater. The resulting footage was simultaneously both very cute and slightly disconcerting due to the unique shape of the breed.

This idea was doubly proven when Zero Marie went swimming with her friend Darla.

Zero Marie also made a good stand in for the cover of the Nirvana the album Nevermind.

