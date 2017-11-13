The Profound Emotional Underpinnings Behind the Iconic Pink Floyd Album ‘Wish You Were Here’

In a lot of ways the band draws comparisons between the deterioration of their own relationships and that of Barrett’s mental state. …”Wish You Were Here” is a heartbreaking snapshot of Pink Floyd’s own state in time and I think it’s a testament to the band that, in a time where they were disconnected and bitter,they were able to create something so incredibly emotional and human.

