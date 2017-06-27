Laughing Squid

Bodypainting Artist’s Amazing Illusion Makes It Look Like Her Arms and Torso Are Under Construction

Serbian bodypainting artist Mirjana Kika Milosevic has created an amazing timelapse video that features Mirjana painting an optical illusion on her body making it look like her arms and torso are still under construction.

