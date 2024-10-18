An Amusing 2012 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketch About Undecided Voters That Is Still Relevant in 2024

An amusingly prescient Saturday Night Live sketch from 2012, directed by Matt and Oz, addressed certain important questions that undecided voters still had regarding the United States Presidential Election.

The questions included the names of candidates, the length of presidential terms, and who is eligible to vote. One voter wanted to know where his power cord was and another asked if kissing led to pregnancy.

The 2012 election is going to come down to the undecided voters, a group of people that have some very important questions.

This parody ad was made by a fictional political action committee (PAC).

The Low Information Voters of America is responsible for the content of this advertising.

While this sketch was made in 2012, it’s just as relevant in 2024. Remember that it’s important to make your voice heard, so get out and VOTE!