Realistic Tattoos That Glow Under Ultraviolet Light

60 Second Docs spoke with Jonny Hall, a talented tattoo artist in Sydney, Australia, who creates realistic ink designs that glow in the dark under ultraviolet light. Hall’s style ranges from the traditional to the intricate, using glowing ink strategically to fully enhance his original tattoo design.

Sydney-based tattoo artist Jonny Hall brings tattoos to life by using ultraviolet active tattoo ink. UV tattoos are still new to the market, but Hall enjoys experimenting with this medium as he blends traditional techniques with a modern twist.