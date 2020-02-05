Artist Paints Ultrasound Onto Friend’s Pregnant Belly

Artist Valentina Šagovac gave her expecting friend Dušica a really unique baby present by painting the 33rd week ultrasound onto Dušica’s big, pregnant belly.

The creative artist found a unique present for her pregnant friend and painted an ultrasound all over her baby bump. Twins Martina and Valentina Šagovac, 20, from Croatia have been drawing and painting everywhere they can think of for the past seven years, inspired by Vincent Van Gogh. And when Valentina’s good friend Dušica got pregnant, she had the idea of painting her bump and take photos as a reminder, using acrylic.