The very talented musicians of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (previously) performed a coherent cover of the iconic Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. The slightly stilted vocal performance was helped with a wonderful bit of theatrics and an ability to enunciate the lyrics. Band member Ben Rouse happily took on the role of headbanging rocker.

