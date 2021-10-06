An Amusing Ukulele Cover of ‘Play That Funky Music’ With The Lyrics Changed to ‘Play That Ukulele’

The musicians of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain (previously) performed a rather amusing cover of the iconic Wild Cherry song “Play That Funky Music” with a bit of a change to the chorus. Rather than the line “play that funky music”, the orchestra substituted the lyrics “play that ukulele”. When it came time for the lead, Peter Brooke-Turner impressively shredded a bit on his uke before heading back into the song.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain cover “Play That Funky Music”. This recording is taken from a series of performances filmed in London in 2020.