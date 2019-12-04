A Charming Vintage Style Map of the U.K. Made Up Entirely of 1,400 Geographically Relevant Songs

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

“UK Song Map” is a fascinating fascinating lithographic print by Dorothy (previously) that reimagines the streets of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland named after 1,400 geographically relevant song titles.

Whether you’re a North Country Boy (The Charlatans) or a Southern Man (Neil Young), a West Country Girl (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) or a West End Girl (Pet Shop Boys) you’ll find something in this map to remind you of home.

The songs from the poster are also available as a 93 hour Spotify playlist.

Follow our U.K Song Map playlist on Spotify – at 1,400 tracks long, it offers a mere 93 hours worth of entertainment for your ears.

