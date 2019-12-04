Laughing Squid

A Charming Vintage Style Map of the U.K. Made Up Entirely of 1,400 Geographically Relevant Songs

Dorothy UK Map

“UK Song Map” is a fascinating fascinating lithographic print by Dorothy (previously) that reimagines the streets of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland named after 1,400 geographically relevant song titles.

Whether you’re a North Country Boy (The Charlatans) or a Southern Man (Neil Young), a West Country Girl (Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds) or a West End Girl (Pet Shop Boys) you’ll find something in this map to remind you of home.

The songs from the poster are also available as a 93 hour Spotify playlist.

Dorothy UK Map Belfast Child

Dorothy UK Map Birmingham Blues

Dorothy UK Map Cardiff Afterlife

Dorothy UK Map Going Down to Liverpool

Dorothy UK Map I Love Perth

Dorothy UK Map London Calling

Dorothy UK Map Scarborough Fair

