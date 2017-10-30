Laughing Squid

Members of the U.S. Army Field Band Explore a Private Collection of Rare and Antique Saxophones

Members of the United States Army Field Band paid a visit to Dr. Paul Cohen, a teacher and musician who has in his possession an incredible collection of rare and antique saxophones of all sizes and shapes. Each of the band members picked out an instrument that looked interesting and played it best he could. Sergeant First Class Brian Sacawa even managed a bit of the Black Sabbath song “Iron Man” on the amazing tubax

Dr. Paul Cohen shares with the Army his unique collection of historical saxophones that highlight the evolution of the instrument.

via reddit


