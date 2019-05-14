Tyrion Lannister Tries to Negotiate With the Taunting Frenchman From ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’

In a perfectly-timed mashup by booyapictures for Funny or Die, a despondent Tyrion Lannister from Game of Thrones earnestly attempts to negotiate peace with the rather annoying Taunting Frenchman from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Tyrion Lannister’s brilliant mind comes up against one of France’s dumbest, and the results are fantastic. Behold as Tyrion negotiates, wheedles, pleads, chastises, and uses every mental backflip he can muster in what is ultimately a doomed attempt to fight the ever-loving idiocy of a potty-mouthed French soldier in Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The otherwise deadly serious scene is given a bit of levity as the Frenchman lobs insults and farm animals over the castle walls, pissing off Queen Danaerys Targaryen and Grey Worm to no end.

Here’s the original scene from the 1975 Monty Python film.

And here’s that devastating scene from the fourth episode of Game of Thrones‘s final season.