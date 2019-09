Brand architect Mustafa Ömerli has created a really insightful series of black and white typeface illustrations that use the design of letters within the word to define what the the word means. This complex simplicity is how Ömerli approaches his business in general.

We believe in simple ideas and create unified brand experiences. …Brands speak, whisper, shout and seduce you. A custom-typeface gives brands a voice in all written messages.

via My Modern Met