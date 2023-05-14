A Gorgeous Wooden Typing Hands Automaton

German artist Uri Tuchman created a gorgeous wooden automaton of hands with articulating fingers that look like they’re typing or tapping when in motion. Tuchman manually shaped hands out of wood, hand carving the nail bed. He then had to chop off the fingers and reattach them in pieces to create the necessary movement for the project.

Tuchman found it amusing that he made this project before he injured his hand for real.

As you might know, I broke my hand recently, so I’ve decided to make a pair of spare ones. That’s a lie, we’ve planned this project way before my hand got schmooshed.

