Rudi Rok, a talented comedian, magician, impressionist and vocal artist, partnered with fellow vocal artist Sari Alto to carry on a lively conversation with their voices swapped out with the other. While there must have been a great deal of work involved, the presentation is absolutely seamless.

This is how it looks when two ventriloquist do the voice swap in real life! ;)