Band Cleverly Plays Live Mashups That Combine Two Songs Into One

The British band Analog Society creates clever mashups of two songs that have a similar sound, from either being in the same key or made up of the same chords or just go really well together.

Examples include the Fleetwood Mac song “Dreams” with the Gotye/Kimbra song “Somebody That I Used to Know”, the classic Toto song “Africa” combined with the Oasis song “Wonderwall”, and many more.