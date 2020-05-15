A Homemade Stop-Motion Animation About The Challenges of Staying Home Told Using Toilet Paper

Filmmaker Kate Miller has made “2 Ply Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, an absolutely wonderful stop-motion animated short film that addresses the challenges of sheltering in place. Miller cleverly used the medium of toilet paper, a very precious commodity these days, to tell a wordless but familiar story about one individual trying to live a productive life while having to remain at home.
During this unusual time that we are all living through, I believe it is important to find ways of processing our thoughts and emotions. For me, a little comedy is hugely beneficial, as I am sure it is to many others. I think that many people can relate to the inherent humor in the stockpiling of toilet paper during a pandemic, which is why I chose it as the theme and medium for my homemade film.
Miller won the first annual KQED Homemade Film Festival with this film.
The first Annual Homemade Film Festival was inspired by staying creative and connected during shelter-in-place. … From over 500+ entries, six short films were selected for KQED’s First Annual Homemade Film Festival. …The Award Winning short film of the KQED Homemade Film Festival, 2 Ply Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is an animated short created by filmmaker Kate Miller.