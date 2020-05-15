A Homemade Stop-Motion Animation About The Challenges of Staying Home Told Using Toilet Paper

Filmmaker Kate Miller has made “2 Ply Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, an absolutely wonderful stop-motion animated short film that addresses the challenges of sheltering in place. Miller cleverly used the medium of toilet paper, a very precious commodity these days, to tell a wordless but familiar story about one individual trying to live a productive life while having to remain at home.

During this unusual time that we are all living through, I believe it is important to find ways of processing our thoughts and emotions. For me, a little comedy is hugely beneficial, as I am sure it is to many others. I think that many people can relate to the inherent humor in the stockpiling of toilet paper during a pandemic, which is why I chose it as the theme and medium for my homemade film.

Miller won the first annual KQED Homemade Film Festival with this film.