Resilient Two-Legged ‘T-Rex’ Cat Who Was ‘Returned’ Due to Litter Box Etiquette Finds Loving Forever Home

A resilient two-legged “T-Rex” cat named Roux was surrendered to a shelter because she didn’t bury her waste in the litter box. A pair of really thoughtful humans named Jackie and Curtis took though about fostering Roux, but they fell in love and decided to adopt her permanently.

Originally, I maybe was thinking that we might foster her, but my husband and I looked at each other and we were like, “This is our baby.”

Unfortunately, Roux had a close call with death after dental surgery caused her to become septic. Luckily, she pulled through with the help of a very caring veterinarian and lots of love from her devoted humans.

We were there all night in the hospital with her and there was the fear that she might not have made it through the night. The critical care doctor called me and said, “I’ve got this. I’m going to take care of your baby.”

Mardi Gras parades may have been canceled in New Orleans this year, but Roux still had a great time celebrating at home!

