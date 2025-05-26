Two Japanese TV Show Contestants Act As a Single Gymnast Performing a Pommel Horse Routine

In a hilarious classic clip from the Japanese TV show Masquerade, two contestants acted as a single gymnast and proceeded to perform a somewhat graceful, if not incredibly accurate, routine on a pommel horse, much to the audience’s delight. The props and costumes were provided by the performers, per the show’s rules.

People from all walks of life participate in the contest to present their unique performances. In addition to preparing their own costumes and props, contestants exert themselves physically and creatively to bring forth their best possible performance.

We previously posted about another group that dressed as billiard balls and acted out a perfect break shot.

Thanks Chip Beale!

