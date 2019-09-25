Gorgeous Twisted Art Museum Bridge That Connects Two Sides of a Sculpture Park Over a River in Norway

Danish architecture firm BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group) designed “The Twist”, a gorgeous, inhabitable bridge that connects two sides of Randselva river and houses the Kistefos Museum at the Kistefos Sculpture Park in Jevnaker, Norway. The bridge sports a stunning architectural torque in the center, which allows for both horizontal and vertical galleries with incredible views.

Kistefos’ new 1,000m2 art institution doubles as infrastructure to connect two forested riverbanks, completing the cultural route through northern Europe’s largest contemporary sculpture park. …As a result of the building’s twist, vertical galleries in the south enjoy light from overhead, while the large open horizontal gallery to the north offers views to the historic pulp mill and the river.

via Design You Trust