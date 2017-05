In a breakfast episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea and Nick Fisher of Cocktail Chemistry demonstrated how to make pancakes and coffee from Twin Peaks.

Looking at his work, it would appear as though David Lynch loves a few themes: surrealism. Dream sequences. Machinery. And apparently, coffee. Learn how to make the fluffiest of pancakes and the coffeeist of coffees with the help of Nick Fisher from Cocktail Chemistry as we welcome back Twin Peaks this weekend.